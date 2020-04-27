James Robert Parks

UNION — Mr. James Robert Parks, 85, of Union, passed away on April 27, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Parks was born on March 19, 1935 in Union, a son of the late Robert M. Parks and Lillie Kingsmore Parks. He was a 1953 graduate of Union High School and a 1957 graduate of the University of South Carolina. Mr. Parks was employed by Texaco, Inc. for many years and retired from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health as a Counselor. He was a member of First Baptist Church. Mr. Parks was a loving husband and father. He was also an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gayle G. Parks and his son, J. Steve Parks, both of Union; a sister-in-law, Dorothy C. Parks; a brother-in-law, Thomas G. Anderson; a niece, Debbie P. Luther and husband Mike; and four nephews, Alan Parks, Neil Parks and wife Teresa, Derek Parks and wife Linda, and Christopher Parks and family.

He was predeceased by a brother, Jerry Dan Parks; and a sister-in-law, Mary Em Garner Anderson.

Due to the current health crisis, graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Robbie Stollger.

The family would like to thank MSA Hospice for their loving and exceptional care of Mr. Parks during his illness.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 405 East Main Street, Union, SC 29379.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com