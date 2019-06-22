James Richards

GROVETOWN, GA — James Willie Richards, 67, resident of 1354 Highwoods Pass, husband of Betty Williams Richards, passed away June 18, 2019 at Dwight D. Eisenhower AMC in Fort Gordon, GA.

Born on January 18, 1952 in Union, SC, he was the son of the late Willie and Floyd Worthy Richards. James was a graduate of P.S. 32 in Brooklyn, NY, and was a retired sergeant with the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam. He was a former member of Maple Ridge Baptist Church in Union, SC, and attended New Horizon Outreach Ministries in North Augusta, SC. James took pride in serving God, his country, and his loving family.

In addition to his wife of the home, James leaves behind his cherished loved ones including his two daughters, Brandy Nicole Richards and Jamie Danielle Richards, both of Union, SC, and a son, James Willie Richards Jr., of Augusta, GA. He is also survived by his adored grandchildren and godchildren.

He was predeceased by his siblings, William Richards and Mildred Jeter; and also his grandparents, Landrom and Florence Worthy.

A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday with Rev. Carlos Keith officiating in the Blyth Chapel. A burial with military honors will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens following.

The family will receive friends on Monday prior to the service from 2-3 p.m.

Blyth Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Richards family.