James "Buddy" Snyder

BUFFALO — Mr. James "Buddy" Snyder, 80, husband of Cora Cathcart Snyder, 223 Tempy Hill Road, Buffalo, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Snyder was born May 26, 1938 in Union, a son of the late Ernest B. Snyder and Vera Sanford Snyder Medford. He was retired from Timken and was a Veteran of the South Carolina National Guard. Mr. Snyder was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church where he was a member of the Adult Choir, a former Deacon, and enjoyed working and cooking for the Wild Game Supper and the fellowship.

Surviving are two daughters, Teresa S. Candler and husband Joey of Buffalo and Melissa S. Inman and husband Bruce of Union; three grandchildren, Margaret Elizabeth "Maggie" Kurimcak of Buffalo, Lauren Turner and husband Tony of Union, and Lindsay Inman and friend Chance Allen of Union; four great-grandchildren, Aubriella Ann Fisher, Ryan Vassey, Aiden Turner, and Amelia Allen; and a special aunt, Darlene Roberts of Buffalo.

He was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Watkins.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 9, 2019 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Melvin Shelton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. prior to the services at the church.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church C/O Youth Fund, 2153 Mt. Lebanon Rd., Buffalo, SC 29321.

The family is at the home, 223 Tempy Hill Road, Buffalo, SC 29321.

