Jane W. Owenby

UNION — Mrs. Jane Wood Owenby, 88, 301 Catawba Street, widow of W.E. "Bill" Owenby, passed away February 11, 2020 at Heartland of Union.

Mrs. Owenby was born in Union, May 27, 1931, a daughter of the late J.E. and Ruth Williard Wood. She was an honor graduate of Union High School, was employed by the First National Bank and retired from Arthur State Bank. Mrs. Owenby was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church in Union, and a member of the Fair Forest Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She and her late husband were married for 64 years.

Surviving are three sons, William B. "Barry" Owenby and wife Valerie of Alexandria, VA, James C. "Jim" Owenby and wife Tongaa of Mount Airy, NC, and John P. Owenby of Boiling Springs; five grandchildren, Ruth O. Hampton and husband Robert, Rebekah Naomi Owenby, Joy Owenby, Abbey Owenby and Togo Owenby; and three great-grandchildren, Logan, William and Jordan.

Mrs. Owenby was predeceased by a sister, Betty W. Duke.

The family wishes to express a special Thank You to the staff and nurses of Heartland along with caregivers, Sue Morgan and Joey and Sara Beth Gregory for the care and concern of Mrs. Owenby throughout the years.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Robbie Stollger and Rev. Robert Scott. Burial will be at Union Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Al Black, Brad Goodale, Mickey Wingo, Torance Inman, Sam White and Tommy Anthony.

Visitation will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. Monday at the church prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 405 East Main Street, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com