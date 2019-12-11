JEANETTE JETER

Service Information
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC
29306
(864)-948-0025
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church
Obituary
Jeanette Jeter

UNION — Funeral service for Jeanette Jeter, 98, 107 Horseshoe Circle, Union, SC, will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery.

She was the daughter of the late Johnny Jeter and Lillie Bell Ross Jeter. She was a member of Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church and a former textile worker.

She is survived by three sons, Billy T. Jeter, Jimmy Lewis Jeter, and Eugene Jeter; one daughter, Dorothy J. Jeter; and a host of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.
Published in Union Daily Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
