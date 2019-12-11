Jeanette Jeter

UNION — Funeral service for Jeanette Jeter, 98, 107 Horseshoe Circle, Union, SC, will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery.

She was the daughter of the late Johnny Jeter and Lillie Bell Ross Jeter. She was a member of Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church and a former textile worker.

She is survived by three sons, Billy T. Jeter, Jimmy Lewis Jeter, and Eugene Jeter; one daughter, Dorothy J. Jeter; and a host of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.