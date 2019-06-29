JENNIFER LARSEN

Service Information
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC
29341
(864)-488-1141
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Philippi Baptist Church
327 Philippi Church Road
Union, SC
Obituary
Jennifer Larsen

LOCKHART — Jennifer Sue Wilkins Larsen, 47, 117 South 1st Street, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Robert Larsen and daughter of the late Robert Wilkins and Sue Ward Wilkins. She was employed by Disney Corporation and a member of Philippi Baptist Church in Union.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Justin Blake Larsen of Lockhart; a daughter, Brittany Michelle Nelson of Lockhart; a sister, Robin Wilkins Arrowood and husband, Toney of Henrietta, NC; a grandson, Noah Timothy Nelson of Cadillac, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Lynn Wilkins.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Scott officiating.

A memorial service will also be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Philippi Baptist Church, 327 Philippi Church Road in Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at their respective homes. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Union Daily Times from June 29 to June 30, 2019
