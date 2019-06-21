Jerry Wayne Foster

UNION — Mr. Jerry Wayne Foster, 59, 180 Lee Foster Road, Union, passed away Thursday June 20, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Foster was born September 26, 1959 in Union, a son of the late Lee Foster and Katie Sumner Foster. He was a graduate of Union High School and a retired textile worker. Mr. Foster attended Lakeside Baptist Church.

Surviving are his significant other, Cathy Howell; two sisters, Teresa O'Shields and husband Ricky and Patricia Smith and husband William, all of Union; a brother, Terry Foster of Cowpens; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Union Music Hall in the Nixon Center, conducted by the Rev. Scott Cobb. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Mike Hayes, Tracy Smith, Johnny Howell, Andrew Anders, Justin Littleton, Lynn Hayes, and Terry Erskin.

Visitation will be held from 2-3:45 p.m. prior to the services at Union Music Hall in the Nixon Center.

Memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family is at the home 180 Lee Foster Road, Union, SC 29379.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com