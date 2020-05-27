Jerry Joe Johnson UNION — Mr. Jerry Joe Johnson, 79, 223 Kissy Creek Circle, Union, passed away, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House. Mr. Johnson was born August 13, 1940 in Union, a son of the late James Arthur Johnson and Eloise Scales Johnson. He retired after 30 years from the Textile Industry. Mr. Johnson was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Surviving are a daughter, Angie Lawson and husband Brent of Pauline; Gail Johnson of the home; a brother, Lynn Johnson and wife Debra of Union; four grandchildren, Brandon Wofford of Pauline, Tyler Wofford of Spartanburg, Gabriel Lawson of Pauline, and Jakob Lawson of Pauline; six great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Darlene Johnson and three brothers, Curtis Johnson, Ray Johnson, and LC Johnson. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Dustin Madala. Active pallbearers will be Brandon Wofford, Tyler Wofford, Gabriel Lawson, Jakob Lawson, Rodney Johnson, and Jonathan Johnson. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Spartanburg Regional Hospice House and Interim Hospice for their love and care of Mr. Johnson during his illness. The family is at the home, 223 Kissy Creek Circle, Union, SC 29379. S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Daily Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.