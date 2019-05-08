Rev. Jerry D. Lawson

JONESVILLE — Rev. Jerry D. Lawson, 83, husband of Patsy Baldwin Madden Lawson, 162 New Hope Church Road, Jonesville, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 5, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends.

Rev. Lawson was born in Union County, December 28, 1935, a son of the late John and Lottie Massey Lawson. He was a retired Baptist minister after 36 years of serving the Lord.

Rev. Lawson was a graduate of Union High School and was a veteran of the US Army. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three granddaughters, Kayla Chandler, Krista Corbin, and Summer Madden; and a grandson, Jackson Madden.

A celebration of life service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Ralph Brown, Rev. Guy Langston, Rev. Dr. Eddie Saxon and Rev. Rex Keaton.

Visitation will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday prior to the services in the chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Jerry Lawson Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 293, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at the home 162 New Hope Church Road, Jonesville.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)