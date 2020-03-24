Joe T. Haney

BUFFALO — Mr. Joe Thomas Haney, 84, husband of Phyllis M. Haney, 1802 Main Street, Buffalo, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Haney was born in Buffalo, March 23, 1935, the son of the late Rufus Winfred and Guynella Miller Haney. For 38 years, he was married to the late Juanita Crisp Haney. She predeceased him in 1995. A graduate of Union High School and Cecil's Business College, he pursued a career in professional baseball with the Cleveland Indians. Mr. Haney served four years in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Cone Mill-Carlisle Finishing Plant. An active member of Buffalo Baptist Church, he was a former Deacon, Sunday School teacher and was recognized as Deacon Emeritus. For 25 years, he served as treasurer of the church. Mr. Haney was inducted into the Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Following his retirement, he especially enjoyed golfing, one of his lifelong passions.

Surviving in addition to Phyllis, his wife of 23 years; are a daughter Anita Haney Branum and husband, Jim of Moore; two sons, Joey Haney and wife Pat and Mark Haney and wife Jo Anne all of Buffalo; a step-daughter, Leigh Kingsmore of Buffalo; two step-sons, Victor Kingsmore and wife Mary Elizabeth of Rock Hill; John Kingsmore and wife, Amanda of Union; a special niece, Sherry Crisp Kendrick of Buffalo; and grandchildren, Jesse Haney, Caroline Haney, Holli Reynolds, Heath Branum, Evan Haney, Brannon Treadway, Abigail Kingsmore, Marah Kingsmore, Andrew Treadway, Cayden Kingsmore and Jacob Kingsmore.

He was predeceased by a sister, Vera Ray.

Due to the current health crisis, the family will have a private church service Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Buffalo Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Doug Estes and Rev. Tim Anderson. A graveside service extended to family and friends will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens.

Active Pallbearers will be Edward Heatherly, Richard Duncan, Torrance Inman, Stanley Wells, Bruce Betenbaugh and Maxie Lawson.

Memorials may be made to Buffalo Baptist Church, P.O. Box 428, Buffalo, SC 29321 or Crescent Hospice, 839 Main Street, Suite D, Buffalo, SC 29321.

The family will be at the home, 1802 Main Street, Buffalo, SC 29321.

The S. R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com