Service Information
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
29307
(864)-582-5455
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
l 2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
Obituary
JOE VAUGHN

Joe Edward Vaughn

SPARTANBURG — Joe Edward Vaughn, 82, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born July 23, 1936, in Gaffney, SC, he was the son of the late Roy and Martha McCraw Vaughn.

A veteran of the U. S. Army, Mr. Vaughn was a graduate of Limestone College and attended Southeastern Baptist Seminary. He was a retired Junior High School teacher with 25 years of service in Spartanburg School District 7 and a member of Eastside Baptist Church. In addition to teaching school, he was an Electrolux salesman.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Janet Elizabeth Patterson Vaughn; son, Todd Vaughn (Beverly) of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Julie Ramsey (Oliver) of Simpsonville, SC; three grandsons, four granddaughters and sisters, Norma Henderson of Union, SC, Annette Jones of Newberry, SC and Jane Jones of Conyers, GA.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Pugh.

Graveside services with military honors, were held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Pastor Daniel Kuhr and Dr. Chip Bennett. Visitation will follow at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 1850 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.

Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Union Daily Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
