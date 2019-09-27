John Henry Allen

UNION — John Henry Allen, 77, 177 Peacewood Drive, Union, SC passed away on September 22, 2019.

He was the widower of Madgelene Spears Allen and son of the late Henry Allen and Lizzie Eison Allen.

He is survived by three children, Melvin (Eunice) Allen, Gwendolyn Allen, and Keith Worthy; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Floyd (Donna) Allen, Elmore Allen, and Linnwood (Georgia) Allen; and three sisters, Nellie Shippy, Josephine Murphy, and Barbara Ross.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the chapel of Community Mortuary with burial in Bethany AME Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home of his sisters, 227 Cedarwood Drive, Jonesville, SC.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.