UNION — Mr. John Raymond Flynn, Jr., 84, formerly of West South Street, Union, passed away, Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Mr. Flynn was born in Union, August 14, 1936, a son of the late John Raymond Flynn and Mary Dillard Flynn. John was raised by wonderful parents and led a life full of wisdom, knowledge, and advice.

John was a graduate of the Georgia Military Academy and attended USC and Wofford College. John was a wonderful businessman and shop owner. He owned multiple businesses including Flynn's Clothing on Main Street and even opening another clothing store that he named after his daughter. He was a notable and unforgettable person dealing in real estate, owning, and running businesses, and giving his very heart and soul to the people of Union, usually to those most in need. His ability to give to those in need was only eclipsed by his capacity to love and accept all people that sought him out for aid, no matter their circumstance in life. It did not matter who came to him for help, their status, race, nationality, etc. were of no matter to John. Everyone was equal in his eyes when it came to helping individuals and his community. He was a member of the Kiwanis and worked tirelessly with Meals on Wheels to serve those in his community.

John was a constant figure in downtown Union, always conversing with anyone, young or old, well off or maybe not so much. He was always willing to lend a hand with a smile on his face and a hand-out to help. John was a part of the heartbeat of Union and his loss will be felt by many for years to come. He was always very attentive to his businesses, going so far as to being willing to sell the shirt off his back to help his employees make it to their next payday, to giving away his possessions to people in need.

He was also a wonderful landlord who owned multiple properties around Union, always keeping the best interest of his tenants in mind and trying to help them and provide for them in the best way a landlord ever could.

John was also one of Union's most unforgettable people, not just because of his generosity but because of his willingness and pure joy of sitting down and talking with everyone. One of his favorite things was to sit down and swap stories, old tales, current goings on, and folklore with whoever happened to step foot into one of his stores or onto his front porch. He was once Union's most eligible bachelor and he will always be one of Union's most unforgettable characters and most beloved citizens. But he was most loved by his daughter, his son, and his dearest friends.

John leaves behind his best friend and mother of his children, Suzanne Flynn Merritt. He also leaves behind his two children, John Raymond Flynn, III and Mary Suzanne Flynn Olson; and four grandchildren, Gunner and Atticus Olson, and Ezra and Lucy Flynn. All of whom loved him beyond measure and always will.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date by his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union County Meals, P.O. Box 951, Union, SC 29379.

