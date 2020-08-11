1/1
JOHN HOGAN
John Earl Hogan

PACOLET — John Earl Hogan, 98, of Pacolet, SC, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born March 12, 1922, in Clifton, SC and at the age of 3 he moved to Pacolet where he lived the rest of his life, he was the son of the late Ben Thomas and Marie Carter Hogan.

A U. S. Navy veteran of World War II, Mr. Hogan was retired from Spartanburg County School District 3. Following his retirement, he enjoyed traveling — especially on bus tours, making many friends over the past years, traveling in 49 states — and the Hardees Breakfast Club. He was a member of Jonesville Baptist Church. He was also an ordained Deacon, former Sunday School teacher, former Scout Leader, and a member of Trough Shoals Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Frankie Klepper Hogan; daughter, June Hogan Pace (Bruce) of Pacolet, SC; grandchildren, Libby, Carole, and Chris; five great-grandchildren; special niece and her family, Jackie Klepper Harris, Chris, Haley and Dylan; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Elaine Hogan; and three brothers, Sam Hogan, Ralph Hogan, and Billy Hogan.

Visitation will be 11 a.m-12:30 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372. A graveside service, with military honors, will follow at 1 p.m. in Pacolet First Baptist Church Cemetery, 310 West Main Street, Pacolet, SC 29372, conducted by The Rev. John Lynch and The Rev. Ralph Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pacolet First Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Pacolet First Baptist Church, 310 West Main Street, Pacolet, SC 29372.

The family is at the home.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's Pacolet Chapel



Published in Union Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
August 11, 2020
John was one of the best men I knew.
Roy White
Friend
