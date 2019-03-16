Obituary
JOHN SMITH

John Earle Smith

JONESVILLE — John Earle Smith, 66, 137 Arbor Road, Jonesville, SC passed, March 14, 2019.

A native of Union, SC, he was the husband of Joyce Spears Smith and son of the late Jesse Smith and Ruth Porter Smith. He was a former employee of Ray Walker Trucking Company, a graduate of Jonesville High School, and a US Army Veteran. He was a member and a past president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #644.

Survivors in addition to his wife include one son, Jonathan (Matisha) Smith; one daughter, Jocelyn Ruth Smith; six grandchildren; two brothers, Allen Smith and Robert Lee (Vivian) Smith; one sister, Myrtle Smith Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Community Mortuary Chapel. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at M J "Dolly" Cooper Veteran Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home and at 1120 Patch Drive, Spartanburg, SC.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary 102 Marion Avenue, Spartanburg, SC.
Funeral Home
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Published in Union Daily Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
