John Earle Smith

JONESVILLE — John Earle Smith, 66, 137 Arbor Road, Jonesville, SC passed, March 14, 2019.

A native of Union, SC, he was the husband of Joyce Spears Smith and son of the late Jesse Smith and Ruth Porter Smith. He was a former employee of Ray Walker Trucking Company, a graduate of Jonesville High School, and a US Army Veteran. He was a member and a past president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #644.

Survivors in addition to his wife include one son, Jonathan (Matisha) Smith; one daughter, Jocelyn Ruth Smith; six grandchildren; two brothers, Allen Smith and Robert Lee (Vivian) Smith; one sister, Myrtle Smith Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Community Mortuary Chapel. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at M J "Dolly" Cooper Veteran Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home and at 1120 Patch Drive, Spartanburg, SC.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary 102 Marion Avenue, Spartanburg, SC.