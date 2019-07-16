Joseph Matthew Chibbaro

UNION — Joseph Matthew Chibbaro passed away on July 5, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Joe is the son of Matthew and Julia Chibbaro. A native of New Jersey, Joe received his bachelor's degree at Rutgers University and earned a master's degree in education from Temple University. Joe served his country in the United States Army and Army Reserves.

Joe enjoyed a career in education that spanned over 30 years, first as an educator, working his way up to School Administrator for East Windsor School District. Joe was passionate about offering an exceptional education to the students he cared so much about.

Following his years in the education system, Joe retired to Union, South Carolina where he enjoyed many years of happiness on his beloved horse farm with his wife Virginia.

Joe is survived by his wife, Virginia; his stepdaughter, Carla Harbourt, her husband Harry, and his grandchildren Nina and William Harbourt; his stepson, Derek Nelson, his wife, Molly, and his grandchildren Mitchell and Alan; brother and sisters Robert Chibbaro, Julie Shedlock, Patricia Wolfe, Anne Chibbaro, Ginny Olsen.

He was predeceased by his sister, Tina Iwanski.

Joe also has two children from a previous marriage.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 5 p.m., July 19 at Cane Creek Presbyterian Church, 120 Cane Creek Church Road in Union, SC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Joe's name to the .

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com