Josie Atkinson Fleming

DONALDS — Josie Atkinson Fleming, 74, formerly of Buffalo, SC, wife of Dan Fleming, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Donalds, SC. She was born in Abbeville to the late Benjamin S. 'B.S.' Atkinson and Margaret Drake Atkinson.

Mrs. Fleming, a 1963 graduate of Dixie High School, was a member of First Baptist Church of Union. She spent most of her career as a tax preparer and also retired from Tyger River Correctional Institution after many years of loyal service. Mrs. Fleming enjoyed her cats, spending time tending her flowers and plants, sewing, crocheting and smocking.

She is survived by her husband, Dan, of 56 years; her children, Kim Fleming of Donalds, SC, Benji Fleming of Buffalo, SC and Elizabeth Allison and her husband, Brandon, of Rock Hill, SC; two grandchildren, Blakely and Lauren Allison.

A service to celebrate Mrs. Fleming's life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Greenville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Donovan Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.

The family is at the home of Kim Fleming in Donalds.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Fleming, may be sent to Greenville Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 205 Greenville Church Road, Donalds, SC 29638.

