Joyce White Grant

UNION — Mrs. Joyce White Grant, 79, 156 Martin Road, Union, widow of Luther Clarence Grant, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Mrs. Grant was born July 1, 1940 in Union, a daughter of the late Grace White. She was a graduate of Union High School and retired from Freeman Gas Company after 16 years. Mrs. Grant was a member of Lower Fairforest Baptist Church where she was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class.

Surviving are a son, Brian Grant and wife Angela of Union; a sister Etta Laske and husband Joel of New Hope, PA; a granddaughter, Meredith Grant of Union; three nieces, Karen McGinn, Jennifer Wise, and Michelle McLoughlin; and two nephews, John Havrilla, Jr. and Anthony Havrilla.

She was predeceased by a brother, Bob White.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Lower Fairforest Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Jim Cunningham.

Active pallbearers will be Leonard Smith, John Martin, Elbert Wood, and Donnie White. The following are asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort, John West, James Inabinett, Ben Smith, and Donald Hawkins.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. prior to the services at the church.

Memorials may be made to Lower Fairforest Baptist Church, Building Fund, 125 Lower Fairforest Church Rd., Union, SC 29379.

The family is at their respective homes.

