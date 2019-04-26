Judith Frances Barnes Nix

BUFFALO — Mrs. Judith Frances Barnes Nix, 75, 120 Lee Spelts Road, Buffalo, widow of Donald David Nix, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Nix was born in Buffalo, November 9, 1943, a daughter of the late Columbus and Elsie Shaw Barnes. She was retired from the textile industry and was a member of the Union Church of God.

Surviving are a daughter, Mary Alice Hicks and husband Joe of Union; two sons, David Wayne Nix and wife Sammye of Buffalo and Donald Ray Nix of Union; a sister, Janice Carter and husband Bobby of Buffalo; a brother, Jackie Wayne Barnes also of Buffalo; six grandchildren: Joey Hicks, Chris Hicks and wife April, Kelley Nix, Daniel Ray Nix and wife Bridgett, Matthew David Nix and Catylin Nix; four great-grandchildren, Jackson Hicks, Jayce Hicks, Micah Nix and Madelyn Nix.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Carrol Caldwell. Burial will be at Rosemont Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Mrs. Nix's grandson and a son-in-law, Joe Hicks.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Union Church of God, 1113 Thomson Boulevard, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at the home of her grandson, Daniel and Bridgett Nix, 126 Newport Drive, Union.

