Judy Howard

BOILING SPRINGS — Judy Coleman Howard, 71, 111 Suffolk Road, widow of Douglas Ray Howard, passed away Monday Jan. 6, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

Born in Abbeville, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Coleman and Julia Leach Coleman.

Judy was a 1966 graduate of Abbeville High School and a Graduate of The University of South Carolina with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. She was a retired Certified Government Finance Officer. She was a former member of the SC National Guard. Judy was also a member of the Spartanburg First Baptist Church.

Survivors include four sons, David Howard of Boiling Springs, SC, Joseph Howard (Suzette) of Turkey, Stephen Howard of Virginia, and Jonathan Howard (Melody) of Maryland; five grandchildren, Josiah Howard, Andrew Howard, Caleb Howard, Clark Howard and Sarah Howard.

She was preceded in death by a brother, James Coleman.

A Celebration of Judy's life will be conducted Saturday January 11, 2020 at Spartanburg First Baptist Church, Davis Chapel, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. in the church parlor prior to services Saturday.

In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Judy may be made to Spartanburg First Baptist Church, Missions Program, 250 E. Main St. Spartanburg, SC 29306.

Online condolences may be made to the Howard family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com

