June Strickland

SAN ANTOIO, TX — June Strickland went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2020. She was born to Ermon & Leonard Moore in Booneville, Arkansas on June 6, 1939.

She lived life through her faith, kindness and grace and loved all her family deeply.

She is survived by her husband, James Strickland; daughter, Rhonda and her husband David Ragsdale; her daughter, Teresa Sinor; grandchildren, James & Amanda Ragsdale, Debbie & Patrick Reynolds, Brenda & Josh Balogh, Jennifer Ragsdale, Coy & Rhieannon Tipton, Kelly Ragsdale, Garrett Sinor; 17 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Art, Glen and Dallas Moore; and her sister Wanda Daniels.

In lieu of flowers we ask for contributions in her name to the JW Walsh Fund to Cure COPD (copdfoundation.org) or Calvary Hills Baptist Church's Music Ministry's fund for audio equipment for the hearing impaired.

Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Calvary Hills Baptist Church, 910 W Loop 1604 North, with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

