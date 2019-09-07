Kathryn Howell "Kat" Willard

UNION — Mrs. Kathryn Howell "Kat" Willard, 98 of East South Street, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. David Bauknight and Rev. Dr. L. Dean Majette. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held after the services in the Church Fellowship Hall.

Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 201 S. Church St., Union, SC 29379 or to Kathryn H. Willard Nursing Scholarship Fund, Attn: Business Office — USC Union, P.O. Box 729, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home on East South Street.

