KATHRYN WILLARD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHRYN WILLARD.
Service Information
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC
29379
(864)-427-3665
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kathryn Howell "Kat" Willard

UNION — Mrs. Kathryn Howell "Kat" Willard, 98 of East South Street, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. David Bauknight and Rev. Dr. L. Dean Majette. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held after the services in the Church Fellowship Hall.

Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 201 S. Church St., Union, SC 29379 or to Kathryn H. Willard Nursing Scholarship Fund, Attn: Business Office — USC Union, P.O. Box 729, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home on East South Street.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Union Daily Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.