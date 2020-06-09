Kathy Harris Horne

ROEBUCK — Mrs. Kathy Harris Horne, 64, wife of William "Bill" Horne, 1928 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 8, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Mrs. Horne was born January 28, 1956, in Union, a daughter of the late Roy S. Harris and Mabel Riggs Harris. She was a graduate of Union High School and USC Spartanburg — Mary Black School of Nursing. Mrs. Horne retired as a Registered Nurse after 40 years from Spartanburg Regional Health Care. She was a faithful member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church where she was a member of Women of Mission, the Senior SALT Ministry, and served on various other committees.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Amy Horne Bradshaw of Roebuck; three nieces, LuAnn Harris of Greenville, Kelli H. Mesardjian and husband Chris of Piedmont, and Renee H. Seay of Inman; two great-nephews, Brandon Seay of Roebuck and Cayden Mersardjian of Piedmont; a godson, Cody Downey; a sister-in-law, Sandra T. Harris of Greenville; and a brother-in-law, Jim Gregory of Roebuck.

She was predeceased by a sister, JoAnne Gregory; and two brothers, Gerald Harris and Harold Harris.

A celebration of life service will be held at noon Friday, June 12, 2020, at Cudd Memorial Baptist Church, 1301 Boiling Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303, conducted by the Rev. Ronnie Norris and Rev Danny Garrett.

Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 1835 Tinker Creek Road, Union, SC 29379.

Active pallbearers will be Brandon Seay, Cody Downey, Chuck McGaha, Ryan McGaha, Eddie Pruitt, Kenny Walker, and Carroll Walker.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Cudd Memorial Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 1835 Tinker Creek Road, Union, SC 29379 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family is at the home, 1928 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, SC 29376.

