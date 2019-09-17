Kendra Anne Revis

UNION — Mrs. Kendra Anne Revis, 64, 504 Browns Creek Church Road, Union, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Revis was born April 23, 1955 in Union, a daughter of the late Lawrence Dewey Revis and Gladys Horne Revis. She was retired from Conso as a Production Supervisor and most recently worked at USC-Union in Student Affairs. Mrs. Revis was a faithful member of Browns Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are a brother Larry Revis of Union and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Browns Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Mike Bell and Rev. John Lee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Jake Wilburn, Dennis Horne, Craig Horne, Kenny Horne, Bird Ivey, and Shannon McMakin.

Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. prior to the services at the church.

Memorials may be made to Browns Creek Baptist Church, 110 Browns Creek Church Road, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home of her brother, 147 Browns Creek Church Road, Union, SC 29379.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com