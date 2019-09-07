Kenneth Wayne "Bones" Wilburn

UNION — Mr. Kenneth Wayne "Bones" Wilburn, 73, 277 Old Pump Station Road, Union, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Wilburn was born August 15, 1946 in Union, a son of the late Clarence Wilburn and Grace Brannon Wilburn. He attended Union High School and retired from Conso Products. Mr. Wilburn was of the Baptist Faith. He was an avid fan of the Union Yellow Jackets and loved to go to the football games at Union County Stadium.

Surviving are a son, Timmy Wilburn and wife Christie of Jonesville; two sisters, Clemmie Gentry of Union and husband David and Reba House and husband Ray of Pauline; three brothers, Broadus Wilburn and wife Carol of Union, William "Bill" Wilburn of Union, and Jerry Wilburn of the home; two grandsons, Lee Wilburn and Josh Wilburn; and two granddaughters, Megan Wilburn and Ella Wilburn.

He was predeceased by one son, Staff Sgt. Jason Wilburn.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by the Rev. Dr. Martha Toney.

Visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m. prior to the services at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel.

The family is at their respective homes.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com