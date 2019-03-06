Larry Douglas Morris

UNION — Mr. Larry Douglas Morris, 75, 419 Pineneedle Road, Union, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Mr. Morris was born in Union, SC December 30, 1943, a son of the late Boyd Morris and Inez Knox Morris Howell. He was a graduate of Union High School and was an insurance agent with Atlantic Coast and Pilot Life. Mr. Morris was a member of the Union Elks Lodge.

Surviving are a son, L. Zane Morris and wife Gwen of Lexington; a sister, Patricia Cato of Spartanburg; three grandchildren: Matraca Morris, Savannah Morris and Chloe Morris; a great-grandson, Jackson Lowell; a special niece, Beverly Morris of Union and several other nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at SR Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Rick Cook.

Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel prior to the service.

The family is at the home of his niece, Beverly Morris, 206 3rd Street, Union,

SC 29379.

