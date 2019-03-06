Obituary
LARRY MORRIS

Larry Douglas Morris

UNION — Mr. Larry Douglas Morris, 75, 419 Pineneedle Road, Union, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Mr. Morris was born in Union, SC December 30, 1943, a son of the late Boyd Morris and Inez Knox Morris Howell. He was a graduate of Union High School and was an insurance agent with Atlantic Coast and Pilot Life. Mr. Morris was a member of the Union Elks Lodge.

Surviving are a son, L. Zane Morris and wife Gwen of Lexington; a sister, Patricia Cato of Spartanburg; three grandchildren: Matraca Morris, Savannah Morris and Chloe Morris; a great-grandson, Jackson Lowell; a special niece, Beverly Morris of Union and several other nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at SR Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Rick Cook.

Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel prior to the service.

The family is at the home of his niece, Beverly Morris, 206 3rd Street, Union,

SC 29379.

Published in Union Daily Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
