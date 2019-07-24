Lesly T. Costello

CROSS HILL — Lesly T. Costello, 54, of Cross Hill South Carolina, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Hospice of Laurens County.

She was born in Grand Rapids, MI and was a daughter of the late "Sonny" Everett Thompson and Carrie Ledford Thompson.

Mrs. Costello is a graduate of University of South Carolina Spartanburg and former employee of Ascend Performance of Greenwood. She was a recipient and volunteer of Rainbow International.

She is survived by her husband, Travis Costello; her daughter, Jordan Costello; brothers, Johnny Thompson and R.P. Thompson; sister, Margaret Bristow.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brothers, Grover Thompson and Reese Thompson and sisters, Katie Lovely, Betty Wade and Juanita Burgess.

A time of Celebration and Remembrance will be conducted Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton from 7-9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rainbow International 450 East Boundary Street Chapin, South Carolina 29036 Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

