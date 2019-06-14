Lila Kate 'Kakie' Nichols White

UNION — Mrs. Lila Kate "Kakie" Nichols White, 67, 201 Wimbleton Road, Union, wife of Samuel Watson White, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Spartanburg Hospice Home.

Mrs. White was born November 30, 1951 in Union, a daughter of Dorothy Smith Nichols and the late James Arledge Nichols, Sr. She graduated from Union High School in 1970 and from Winthrop College in 1974. Mrs. White retired as Director of Union County Department of Social Services and served on the Union County School Board for sixteen years. She was a former member of the Disability and Special Needs Board. Mrs. White was a very active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she was a member of the Personnel Committee and was currently serving as a Sunday School teacher, as she had for many years. She had previously served on the Children's, Youth, and Baptism committees at Tabernacle. Mrs. White was taught by her father how to fly and at the age of 21 soloed for the first time on September 9, 1973.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a daughter, Josie Kate White; a son, Samuel F. White and wife, Jill; two grandsons, Brandon Davis White and Christopher White, all of Union; a sister, Tweedie Nichols Mills and husband, Mike of Salem Cross Roads; a brother, William Smith "Skee" Nichols of Union; three sisters-in-law, Shelia Nichols, Jo Avery and husband Parks, and Jan Bradley and husband Brad; nieces and nephews, Emily Curry, Ashley Taylor, Nic Mills, Tripp Nichols, Amy Bradley, Ryan Bradley, Pamela Deale, and Christina Gilham; and a number of great-nieces and a great-nephew.

She was predeceased by a brother, James A. "Bubba" Nichols, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Tommy Vaughn and Mr. Mike Mills. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Ryan Bradley, Nic Mills, Tripp Nichols, Tommy Genoble, Randy Wilburn, and Gerald Graham.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening, June 15, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Lottie Moon Christmas Fund, C/O Tabernacle Baptist Church, 915 S. Pinckney Street, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home, 201 Wimbleton Road, Union, SC 29379.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com