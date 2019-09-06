Lillie Moss Grant

UNION — Mrs. Lillie Moss Grant, 81, of 1514 Mt. Tabor Church Road, Union, widow of Lewis Grant, passed away while traveling from Oregon with her son and granddaughter. Mrs. Grant's trip to Oregon completed her bucket list dream of traveling to all 50 states.

Mrs. Grant was born July 19, 1938 in Union, a daughter of the late Rufus Moss and Myrtle Palmer Moss. She was a graduate of Jonesville High School and USC-Upstate, where she received her Associates of Science in Nursing. Mrs. Grant was a Registered Nurse and retired as Captain from the Army Nursing Corp, also serving in the United States Navy and South Carolina National Guard. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Mrs. Grant's grandchildren were the love of her life. She also loved gardening, her pets, and enjoyed traveling; having visited all 50 States and 20 countries.

Surviving are two sons, Robert Wells and Mark Reynolds, both of Union; a sister, Virginia Thompson and husband Paul of Jonesville; a brother, William Moss of Union; three grandchildren, Kimalee Wells of Jonesville, Brian Wells, Jr. of Jonesville, and Lila Grace Reynolds of Union; one great-granddaughter, Sophia Wells of Jonesville; and a number of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by one son, Brian Wells, Sr.; a sister, Betty Sullivan; and a brother, Harrison Moss.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by the Rev. Merritt Wentz and Rev. Scott Cobb. Entombment with full military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum.

Active pallbearers will be Phil Poole, Tim Palmer, Sammy Walker, Mike Walker, Rick Thompson and Mike Thompson.

Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. prior to the services at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel.

The family is at the home of her son, Mark Reynolds, 304 Hidden Forest Drive, Union, SC 29379.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com