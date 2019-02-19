Linda Ann Craig

UNION — Linda Ann Craig, 65, 138 Short Street, Union, SC, widow of Mr. Ricky Baldwin, died Monday February 18, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Craig was born February 20, 1953, a daughter of the late Robert and Vermelle Brewington Craig. She was a member of Upper Fairforest Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda Brock (Brian), Crystal Baldwin (Ruben); two brothers, Guy Craig, Ronnie Craig (Priscilla); four grandchildren, Brandon Brock, Ashley Brock, Anna Baldwin, Dusty Stephens; one great-grandchild, Bentley Brock; and a sister-in-law, Karen Craig.

She was predeceased by a son, Donnie Baldwin; two brothers, Ricky Craig, Wayne Craig; and a sister Elizabeth Craig.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Upper Fairforest Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Truitt officiating.

The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, 140 Short Street, Union, SC.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to MSA Hospice 720 Duncan Bypass Union SC 29379.

They would also like to thank Brittney Garden, Candice McSwain, and Caitlyn Nix for the care given to Mrs. Craig.

Lewis Funeral home and Crematory has charge of the arrangements.

