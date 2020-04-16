LINDA SANDERS (1944 - 2020)
Cremation Society Of South Carolina
328 Dupont Drive
Greenville, SC
29607
(864)-233-7334
Obituary
Linda West Sanders

JONESVILLE — Linda West Sanders of Jonesville, SC, was born May 9, 1944, and died at her home on March 30, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Lee Roy Sanders.

Linda was born to the late Lucille and Durvin West of Jonesville, SC.

She has two children, Dale Sinclair (Cindy) of Duncan, SC; a daughter, Traci Dameron (Paul) of Landrum, SC. She has 4 grandchildren, Mandi Sinclair (Corey) of Spartanburg, SC, Amber Therrell (Josh) of Union, SC, Joshua Ham (April) of Florida, Michael Ham (Crystal) of Union, SC; and 12 great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Mejia, Halen Egleston of Spartanburg, SC, Chase, Blaise, Gage,Callie and Audrey Ham of Union, Makayleigh, Reagan Ham of Union, Destiny and Dalton Vanderford of Union, Taylor Sumner of Union; and one great-great-grandson, Tyson Owens of Union, SC.

Due to current health alerts there will be a celebration of life for Linda to be announced at a later date!

Cremation Society of South Carolina — Westville Funerals
Published in Union Daily Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
