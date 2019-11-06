Lisa Ann White Harris

ROEBUCK — Mrs. Lisa Ann White Harris, 49, wife of Gene C. "Trey" Harris, III, 101 Switzer Street, Roebuck, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.

Mrs. Harris was born in Union, October 9, 1970, a daughter of Albert Thomas White of Union and the late Bessie Bevis Brown and husband Tommy Brown of Union. She was a 1989 graduate of Union High School where she was an accomplished athlete having lettered in volleyball and track. She was also a member of the Beta Club. Lisa was a longtime home health nurse and Publix customer service employee, who was loved by her coworkers and patients alike.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Kirstin Brooke McDowell of Jonesville; a son, Jesse Cole Harris of Spartanburg; a step-son, Cody Evans Harris of Carlisle; a sister, Rhonda Petty of Jonesville; two brothers, Dennis Malpass and wife Stacy of Union and Brandon White of Alabama; two granddaughters, Jayleigh Harris of Jonesville and Teagan Harris of Union; and a grandson, Caiden Jennings of Jonesville.

Lisa's favorite place to visit was Charleston, SC, where she loved to sit with her husband Trey on Sullivan's Island and watch the dolphins at sunset.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Covenant Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Wayne Cook and Rev. Brad Goodale. Burial will be at Rosemont Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Dillon West, Connor Harris, Michael Harris, Mark Harris, Josh Morris and Bryan Davis.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The family will be at the home of her sister-in-law, Michelle Harris Austin, 226 Hancock Street, Union, SC 29379.

