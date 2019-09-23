Louie Franklin Hyatt

PUTMAN COMMUNITY — Mr. Louie Franklin Hyatt, 94, widower of Erlene Gist Hyatt, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Heartland Healthcare.

Mr. Hyatt was born in Union, SC July 16, 1925, a son of the late Jesse Hyatt and Lizzie Mae Lamb Hyatt. He retired from Union County Schools as Maintenance Supervisor and previously owned and operated his own construction company. Mr. Hyatt was a lifetime member of Bogansville United Methodist Church where he was a member of Freida Fuller Sunday School Class. He was a Veteran of the US Navy having served in World War II. Mr. Hyatt loved his family, home, community and was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Surviving are a daughter, LuAnne Martin and husband Lou of Clemson and a number of special nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Bogansville United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Don Alexander. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Members of Freida Fuller Sunday School Class are asked to sit in a group.

Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. Tuesday in the church prior to the service.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all caregivers for their love and care of Mr. Hyatt.

Memorials may be made to Bogansville United Methodist Church, 4052 Buffalo West Springs Highway, Jonesville, SC 29353.

