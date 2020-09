The Rev. Louis Oleman Miller, Jr.

UNION — The Rev. Louis Oleman Miller, Jr., 80, concluded his journey on God's earthly kingdom Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He leaves on this earth his beloved wife, Mary Anne of 45 years, and his three children, two children-in-law, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, brother, and sister-in law.

To view Rev. Miller's full obituary go to the J.M. Dunbar Funeral Home website, www.JMDunbar.com.