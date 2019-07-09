Mabel Garner

BUFFALO — Mabel Garner entered into eternal rest on July 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alice and Monroe Garner.

Survivors include her siblings, Alice Ann Rice, James Douglas Garner and Kenneth (Catherine) Garner; and a host of nieces, nephews and other dear relatives.

She was preceded in death by Helen Tanner, Ethel Greer, Roosevelt "Buddy" Garner, Donald E. Garner, Gist Garner, David Garner and Timothy Garner.

Graveside Services for Mabel Garner will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Union Memorial Gardens, 1720 Whitmire Highway, Union, SC.

A private family gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard Street, Spartanburg, SC.

Family and friends visitation will follow from 3-4 p.m. at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made: In Memory of Mabel Garner to Crescent Hospice, 839 Main Street, Suite D, Buffalo, SC 29321.

J. W. Woodward Funeral Home