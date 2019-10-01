Malachi McBeth

ENOREE — Funeral services for Malachi "Cow" McBeth, Sr., 58, 5214 Cross Keys Highway, Enoree, SC will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cross Keys with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home.

He was the husband of Chestina Martin McBeth and the son of Medora Glenn McBeth and the late Robert McBeth, Sr.

Survivors in addition to his wife and mother include two sons, Micah McBeth and Shaquille McCollough; one daughter, Shapaula Westfield; one stepdaughter, Nakia Westfield; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Robert McBeth, Jr. and Rick (Diane) Norman; five sisters, Bernetta (James) Smiley, Vivian (Paul) Henry, Janice Dawkins, Delois Kelly, and Janie Mae (James) Dial; and a special friend, Philimela Westfield.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.