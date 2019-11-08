Mamie L. Sims Lawson

UNION — Mamie L. Sims Lawson, 93, 310 Arthur Boulevard, Union, SC., died November 6, 2019 at the Ellen Sagar Nursing Facility.

She was born July 7, 1926 in Union, SC. She was a long time member of the Church Of Christ in Union, SC. She was retired and owned her own business, Mamie's Beauty Shop, as a beautician, for many years, She was a avid member and Vice President of The Crawford Hill Community Club. She was educated in the Union County Public School System and the Detroit School of Cosmetology.

Her son Charles (Chuck) Lawson preceded her in death.

She leaves a host of relatives and friends.

Her funeral services are Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Church of Christ. Burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery in Union.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. at Union Community Funeral Home.

Funeral services are entrusted to the Union Community Funeral Home (Free's) at 219 West Main Street, Union, SC.