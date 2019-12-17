Mamie V. Mitchell

UNION — Funeral services for Mamie Vanderhost Mitchell, 99, 1005 Union Boulevard, Union, SC will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Woodson Chapel Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

She was the widow of Jesse "Brown Bomber" Mitchell, Sr. and daughter of the late Joe Vanderhost and Minnie Thompson Vanderhost.

She is survived by two sons, Benjamin Mitchell and Ernest Mitchell; three daughters, Mary Gaston, Martha Stewart, and Romona "Cindy" Mitchell; a godson, Ernest Clayton; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and eleven great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.