Margaret Glenn Eison

UNION — Margaret Glenn Eison, 75, 502 Lakeview Heights, Union, SC passed Sunday morning, April 21, 2019.

A native of Union, SC, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Glenn and Fannie Lee Rice Glenn. She was a member of Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church. She attended the public schools of Union County and was a former employee of Wallace Thomson Hospital. She was a member of Queen of Sheba OES Chapter #23.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Mark Eison; one brother, Maurice Glenn; two sisters, Mae Frances Glenn and Brenda Jean Glenn Walton; and a special daughter, Mary Ruth Bates-Holmes.

She is survived by one son, Willie Lamorris Glenn (Nena); one daughter, April Michelle Eison (James); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, George Glenn; one sister, Elizabeth G. McGowan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home of her son, 561 Pineland Road, Union, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.