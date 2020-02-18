Mark Kevin Ammons, Jr.

UNION — A celebration of life service for Mark Kevin Ammons, Jr., will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Whitmire Church of God conducted by Rev. Delton Deese and Rev. Ray Southerland. Burial will be at a later date at Whitmire Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the services.

Kevin was born in Newberry, June 20, 1989, a son of Veronica Southerland Garland of Union and Mark Kevin Ammons, Sr. of Whitmire. He worked as an electrician by trade but had many other talents. He attended Light House Pentecostal Holiness Church in Pacolet with his family. Kevin had an infectious smile and a love for helping others and was an avid Gamecock fan. Kevin was loved by many and touched many lives in his thirty years. "Until we meet again" 1 Thessalonians 4:14

Surviving in addition to his mother and father are twin sons, Jack S. Ammons and Jordan S. Ammons and their mother Dawn Wallen, all of Whitmire; a sister, Jessica Ammons; a brother, Stephen Ammons both of Union; his maternal grandfather, Rev. Ray Southerland of Spartanburg; his maternal grandmother, Emily Smith of Whitmire; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kevin was predeceased by a brother, Matthew Ammons; his paternal grandparents, Jack and Betty Ammons; and his maternal great-grandparents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Inman.

Memorials may be made to the Kevin Ammons Fund, c/o First Citizens Bank Whitmire.

The family will be at the home, 645 Bailey Road, Union.

