Mark A. Smith, Sr., 'Dj Smiley'

UNION — Mark A. Smith, Sr., 47, 305 Brookside Drive, Union, SC passed, July 12, 2019. He was the son of Freddie Byrd and Frances Jean Smith (Gilliam, Jr.) Lyles. He was best known in the area by his stage name, "Dj Smiley."

Mark was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. He was a 1990 graduate of Union High School where he was a member of the football and wrestling teams. He retired from the US Navy after twenty-two years of service. His decorations, citations, ribbons, and medals were numerous. During his military career he served as a policeman and fireman. He was also a former Public Safety Officer for the City of Union.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Mark A. Smith, Jr. and Adeshwa Smith; one daughter, Chanice Smith-Grantham; four grandchildren; two brothers, James "CoCo" Smith and Rashad Kimbrell; three sisters, Raquel S. Gist, Tammy Smith, and Tonya Lyles; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins; many friends as well as his beloved dog, Rex.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Bethesda Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.