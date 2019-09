Browning

UNION — Markus Browning, formerly of Union, SC passed away September 11, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21,2019 at 1:30 p.m. at McBeth Baptist Church on 105 Lawson Avenue, Union, SC with burial at Maple Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, Union, SC.

Viewing will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. at Divine Mortuary.

The family will receive friends at the home of his aunt Mary Browning at 1134 Berry Farm Road, Union, SC.