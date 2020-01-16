Martha Lizzie "Nig" Harris

Service Information
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC
29306
(864)-948-0025
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Rowell Baptist Church
Obituary
Martha 'Nig' Harris

JONESVILLE — Funeral services for Martha Lizzie "Nig" Harris, 91, 287 Eisontown Road, Jonesville, SC, will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Mt. Rowell Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

She is survived by four sons, Willie Earl (Elizabeth) Harris, Fred Roy Harris, Ulysses Ezell (Bernita) Harris, and Boyd Kennedy Harris; two brothers, George (Ann) Harris and Willie (Gladys) Harris; one sister, Patricia Harris; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a host neices, nephews, and cousins.

The family is meeting at the home of her sister, 114 Hart Road, Kelton, SC.

Arrangements are entrusted to Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.
Published in Union Daily Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
