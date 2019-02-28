Mary Peigler Barnwell

UNION — Mrs. Mary Peigler Barnwell, 83, formerly of Union, widow of Jerry Barnwell, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Valley Falls Terrace.

Mrs. Barnwell was born July 6, 1935 in Union, a daughter of the late Leonard and Viola Gibson Barnwell. She was a graduate of Union High School and retired from Sonoco. Mrs. Barnwell was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Surviving are three special cousins, Patsy Shetley and husband David, Kenneth Peigler and wife Ann, and Bobby Hawkins, all of Union; and many other cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Ross Wilson. Visitation will be immediately following the services at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 37, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at their respective homes.

