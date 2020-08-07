MARY BERRY

Mary Elizabeth 'Peggy' Berry

WHITEVILLE, NC — Mary Elizabeth "Peggy" Berry, 85, of Whiteville died Tuesday August 4, 2020 at the V.A. Medical Center in Durham.

Mrs. Berry was born in Union, SC, on March 22, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Oliver Wendell Willard and Nellie Toney Willard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Berry on March 11, 2020. She was a U.S. Air Force Veteran which during her time of service she was a flight nurse. After her service with the Air Force she continued her career as a registered nurse as well as a nursing instructor at Southeastern Community College and Bladen Community College and was very instrumental in starting the nursing program at these schools. She served in her community with the RSVP and Community in Schools. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Clarendon.

She is survived by two daughters, Jackie Williams and husband Mark of Whiteville, Tracey Chadwick and husband Barry of Whiteville; four grandchildren, Colton Williams and wife Krista, Zachary Williams and wife Erika, Charlotte and Carson Chadwick; a brother in-law, P.K. Blackwell of Statesville; sister in-law, Sherrie Wolski of Orlando, Fl.

Funeral services will be held Sunday August 9, 2020 at Three o'clock in the afternoon at Bethel United Methodist Church, 2733 MM Ray Road, Clarendon, with Pastor John F. "Ricky" Parker Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Memorial Cemetery.

Services will be shared live on Facebook beginning at 3 p.m. on White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Facebook page.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorials be directed to , Billy Graham, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 or at www.billygraham.org You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel