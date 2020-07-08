Mary Brannon

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC — Mary Conard Brannon, 69, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Atrium Health in Charlotte.

A native of Union County, SC she was the daughter of the late Wilburn and Ludie Godshall Conard. Mary worked for many years in State Government. Mary was an avid baseball fan, especially watching her grandson play.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Elbie Conard.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Dean Brannon of the home; son, Paul Brannon and wife Tina of Winston-Salem; daughter, Catie Brannon of Charlotte; and grandson Brooks Brannon of Winston-Salem.

A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel of Kings Mountain, with Rev. Richard Stroup officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation of Kings Mountain

