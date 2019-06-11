Mary Farmer

WHITMIRE — Mary Evelyn Southerland Farmer, 76, widow of Danny Horne Farmer, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Newberry Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Greenwood, SC and was a daughter of the late Leroy and Lala Gentry Southerland.

Mrs. Farmer is survived by her son, Bill Farmer (Karen) of Carlisle; her daughter, Betty Farmer Boulware (Wayne) of Whitmire; her grandsons, Allen Farmer (Katie) and Ethan Boulware (Sara); her great-grandchildren, Chris May, Dakota, Ava Kate, Charleigh, and Judd Farmer; her great-great grandchildren, Lily and Kendall May; her brothers, Ellis, Ray, and Danny Southerland; and her sister, Marilyn Bundrick.

In addition to her husband and her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Alfred Southerland.

Funeral services was held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Whitmire Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial to take place at Whitmire Cemetery. The family received friends, Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home in Whitmire.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Women's Mission Fund, 21 Broom Street, Whitmire, SC 29178. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire