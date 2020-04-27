Mary Bobo Fincher

CARROLLTON, GA — Mrs. Mary Bobo Fincher, 98, widow of Robert "Ben" Fincher, formerly of Union, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Brookdale Assisted Living in Carrollton, GA.

Mrs. Fincher was born in Union, September 10, 1921, a daughter of the late Brooks and Mary Mallie Fincher Bobo. She was a 1938 graduate of Woodruff High School and was owner of Ben's Paint Store along with her husband. Mrs. Fincher was a member of Mon Aetna Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher and GA leader. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving are her son-in-law, Harold Dean Fuller of McDonough, GA; two grandsons, Christopher Dean Fuller and wife Kerri and their sons, Grayson Dean and Benjamin Christopher of Woodstock, GA, and Stephen "Peanut" Fuller and wife Jennifer and their children Lindsey Grace and Bryson Michael of Carrollton, GA.

Mrs. Fincher was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Kaye Fincher Fuller; and brothers Carl Bobo, Pierce Bobo, Fred Bobo.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Benny Green and Rev. Chris Gulledge. It is asked that those who attend the service be mindful of their health and the health of others.

Memorials may be made to Mon Aetna Baptist Church Building Fund, 1431 Lockhart Highway, Union, SC 29379.

