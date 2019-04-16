Maudie Mae Pelham Kirby

JONESVILLE — Mrs. Maudie Mae Pelham Kirby, 86, wife of Paul "Bo" Kirby, 192 Rogerstown Road, Jonesville, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Union Medical Center.

Mrs. Kirby was born in Jonesville, October 16, 1931, a daughter of the late James Hubert Pelham and Mae Patterson Pelham. She was a graduate of Pacolet High School and a member of Gilead Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Dianne Woods Vanderford and husband Lawrence of Union; a son, Phil Kirby and wife Patricia of Jonesville; five grandchildren, Michael Woods, Rodney Woods and Amanda, Charles Kirby, Justin Kirby and Cassie Sanders and husband Drew; and nine great-grandchildren with two more expected.

Mrs. Kirby was predeceased by a daughter, Belinda Paulette Kirby; a son, James Paul Kirby; and a brother, James Hubert "June" Pelham, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Gilead Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Eddie Saxon. Burial will be at Jonesville Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Charles Kirby, Justin Kirby, Rodney Woods, Ethan Woods, Noah Woods and Mike Kirby.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Gilead Baptist Church, P.O. Box 38, Jonesville, SC 29353.

The family will be at the home, 192 Rogerstown Road, Jonesville.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com