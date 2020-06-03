MEALER FORD
Mealer Mae Ford UNION — Mrs. Mealer Mae Ford of Union, SC, entered eternal rest on May 28, 2020 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home, Union, SC. She was born on November 18, 1927 to the late James Daniel Wesley Talley and the late Lurlie Webb Talley. She was married to the late Harvey Ford. She resided in New Haven, Connecticut most of her life. She is survived by two sisters, Mary Louise (James) Young, and Rose Ellen (Modest) Keenan; two brothers, Anderson Sylvester (Gladys) Talley, Ernest A. Talley (Azalee deceased); two goddaughters, Mrs. Teresa Talley of Fayetteville, NC, and Mrs. Kimberly Alves of Charlotte, NC, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services were held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Mt. Rowell Baptist Church Cemetery, Union, SC at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Divine Mortuary, Union, SC.

Published in Union Daily Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia
5620 Hillandale Drive
Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 322-8000
